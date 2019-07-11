Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and pleasant Thursday evening with lows ranging from the upper-50s to low-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Warmer and dry. High: 86, Low: 68: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 68Humid, few storms. High: 88, Low: 72: Sunny and humid. High: 93, Low: 72: Hot and humid. High: 91, Low: 73: Hot with isolated storms possible. High: 91, Low: 73Hot and humid with scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 72