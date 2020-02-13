Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, pleasantly cool overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and pleasantly cool overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Some clouds, mild and windy. High: 62, Low: 48

Monday: Rainy. High: 55, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler. High: 51, Low: 30

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. High: 42, Low: 29

Thursday: Some clouds, warm. High: 57, Low: 34

Friday: Plenty of sun. High: 48, Low: 32

Saturday:Clouds increase. High: 38, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
