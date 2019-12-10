Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, very cold Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and very cold Tuesday night. Lows in the teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Flurries early, cold. High: 26, Low: 18

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, breezy: 43, Low: 32

Friday: Overcast, with drizzle and flurries late. High: 39, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain to snow. High: 36, Low: 17

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 26, Low: 15

Monday: Cloudy, flurries late. High: 32, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 30, Low: 20



