Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, warm overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and warm overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, nice, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 69

Sunday: Sunny, hot, dry. High: 92, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny, even hotter. High 95, Low: 74

Tuesday: Humid, few storms. High: 95, Low: 74

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, humid, isolated storms. High: 94, Low: 75

Thursday: Humid, very hot. High: 96, Low: 75

Friday: Some clouds, few storms. High: 95, Low: 74



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
