Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with light fog late

Mostly clear with light fog late. Lows around 30.

Monday: Cooler. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Quiet. High: 43, Low: 30

Wednesday: More clouds. High: 47, Low: 38

Thursday: Light rain. High: 48, Low: 34
Friday: Mix of rain and snow. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Chilly. High: 35, Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 24


