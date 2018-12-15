WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with patchy fog late

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear with patchy fog late. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Fog early. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Not as mild. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Dry. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Clouds thicken. High: 47, Low: 40
Thursday: Light rain. High: 48, Low: 39

Friday: Rain early. High: 39, Low: 30

Saturday: Clearing. High: 38, Low: 26


