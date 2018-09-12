Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with patchy fog

Mostly clear Wednesday night with some patchy fog inland. Lows in the low-60s to upper-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourSunny with a few clouds. High: 79, Low: 60Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 62Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 64Sunny and warm, a little cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 66Mostly sunny and still dry. High: 84, Low: 65Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 78, Low: 58Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 67, Low: 52