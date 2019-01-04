WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with patchy freezing fog

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear with patchy freezing fog Friday night. Lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 49, Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 42, Low: 35

Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 52, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 39, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 29, Low: 22

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 22

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 33, Low: 23

