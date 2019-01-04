Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with patchy freezing fog

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly clear with patchy freezing fog Friday night. Lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 49, Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 42, Low: 35
Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 52, Low: 36
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 39, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 29, Low: 22
Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 22
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 33, Low: 23
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.