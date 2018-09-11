WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear with some patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly clear with some patchy fog Tuesday night, lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 80, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 82, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny and warming up. High: 83, Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: A few clouds. High: 82, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain throughout the day. High: 78, Low: 57

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
