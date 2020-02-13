Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, with showers and a few storms Thursday. Highs around 80.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 51

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High: 66, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 75, Low: 62

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, storms at night. High: 82, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, clearing. High: 81, Low: 56


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Carpentersville Army sergeant and mother die from COVID-19 days apart
Suburban businesses to reopen as those across street in Chicago cannot
Chicago releases date for 1st citywide HS graduation
College student wanted in 2 Conn. slayings captured in Md.
Bicyclist in West Town struck by car stolen in Noble Square
Oak Park restaurants seek street closure for outdoor dining
Show More
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
COVID-19 scams and rip-offs: What they are and how to spot them
Home Run Inn scrambles to keep up with frozen pizza demand
What to know about Illinois' 114K COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News