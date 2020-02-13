Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, storms Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, with showers and a few storms Thursday. Highs around 80.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler. High: 72, Low: 51
Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 47
Sunday: Sunny, cool. High: 66, Low: 49
Monday: Sunny and milder. High: 75, Low: 62
Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, storms at night. High: 82, Low: 66
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, clearing. High: 81, Low: 56
