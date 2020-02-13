Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with some showers Thursday. Highs in the upper-50s but cooler by the lake.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, cooler lakeside. High: 57, Low: 43: Overcast and chilly with drizzle. High: 53, Low: 42: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 47, Low: 38: Clearing to mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 33: Sunny with showers late. High: 65, Low: 52: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 66 Low: 43: morning rain, then clearing. High: 53, Low: 41