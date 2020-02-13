Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, a few showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with some showers Thursday. Highs in the upper-50s but cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, cooler lakeside. High: 57, Low: 43

Friday: Overcast and chilly with drizzle. High: 53, Low: 42

Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 47, Low: 38

Sunday: Clearing to mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 33

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 65, Low: 52

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 66 Low: 43

Wednesday: morning rain, then clearing. High: 53, Low: 41



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
