Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles Saturday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles Saturday, highs in the low-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 44

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 39

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 56, Low: 43

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 59, Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. High: 54, Low: 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudywith rain at times. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix. High: 45, Low: 30

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
