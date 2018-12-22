WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and breezy Saturday with highs in the upper-30s.

Saturday: Plenty of clouds and breezy. High: 37, Low: 29

Sunday: Freezing drizzle overnight gives way to clouds. High: 37, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: A mix of light snow and rain. High: 35, Low: 27
Wednesday: sunny and dry. High: 39, Low: 35

Thursday: Windy, rainy and milder. High: 47, Low: 44

Friday: Still windy but colder. High: 43, Low: 30

