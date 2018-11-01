WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clouds and light rain Thursday night give way to chilly, mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 49 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 49, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 52, Low: 43

Sunday: Cloudy with rain mainly early. High: 55, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 57, Low: 47

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33

Thursday: Cold. High: 43, Low: 29


