Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Clouds and light rain Thursday night give way to chilly, mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 49 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 49, Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly cloudy but dry. High: 52, Low: 43
Sunday: Cloudy with rain mainly early. High: 55, Low: 44
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 57, Low: 47
Tuesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 38
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 33
Thursday: Cold. High: 43, Low: 29
