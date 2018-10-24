WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 52, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain at times. High: 52, Low: 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 53, Low: 41

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. High: 53, Low: 41

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and breezy. High: 50, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 55, Low: 40

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
