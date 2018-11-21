WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly sunny, dry and breezy on Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Happy Thanksgiving!

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cold. High: 39, Low: 33

Friday: Rain late. High: 49, Low: 41

Saturday: Rain early. High: 48, Low: 37

Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 42, Low: 28

Monday: Scattered snow showers. High: 30, Low: 24

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 27, Low: 21

Wednesday: Cold. High: 29, Low: 25


