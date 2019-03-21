Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, clearing late Thursday. Highs in the upper-40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. High: 49, Low: 33

Friday: Sunny, windy, cooler by the lake. High: 44, Low: 25

Saturday Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. High: 54, Low: 33

Monday: Cloudy, cold with wintry mix early. High: 38, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and warming up. High: 54, Low: 35



