Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and mild Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and mild with a few brief showers late. Highs in the lower 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a brief shower. Turning colder. High: 62, Low: 38
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain by evening. High: 48, Low: 36
Saturday Mostly cloudy with rain south ending early. High: 44, Low: 25
Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 43, Low: 24
Monday: Plenty of sunshine and not as chilly. High: 51, Low: 35
Tuesday: Morning clouds and then partial clearing and breezy. High: 58, Low: 41
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer . High: 63, Low: 44
