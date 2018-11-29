Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer Friday

Cloudy and slightly warmer Friday with highs in the upper 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 33Cloudy. Windy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 38Rain changing to snow. High: 40, Low: 30.Snow possible. High: 33, Low: 24Flurries. High: 29, Low: 22Cold. High: 28, Low: 18Scattered snow showers. High: 29, Low: 22