Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Friday night with light lake rain/snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Cold. High: 35, Low: 27

Sunday: Evening snow with some mix. High: 40, Low: 32

Monday: Cooer Lakeside. High: 50, Low: 36

Tuesday: Rain at night. High: 51, Low: 39

Wednesday: Early rain. High: 57, Low: 43

Thursday: Stray shower. High: 55, Low: 37

Friday: Stray shower High: 51, Low: 37



