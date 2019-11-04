Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday, with some brief light showers. Highs in the low 50s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain early. High: 51, Low: 32
Tuesday: Cooler, dry. High: 41, Low: 29
Wednesday: Wet, snow early. High: 50, Low: 32
Thursday: Cold, snow showers possible. High: 35, Low: 22
Friday: Sunny but cold and windy: 34, Low: 24
Saturday: Still chilly. High: 39, Low: 31
Sunday: Rain and snow showers possible. High: 43, Low: 25
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News