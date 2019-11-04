Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday, with some brief light showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain early. High: 51, Low: 32

Tuesday: Cooler, dry. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Wet, snow early. High: 50, Low: 32

Thursday: Cold, snow showers possible. High: 35, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny but cold and windy: 34, Low: 24

Saturday: Still chilly. High: 39, Low: 31

Sunday: Rain and snow showers possible. High: 43, Low: 25



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane makes emergency landing in north suburb after engine trouble
Girl, 13, shot in North Lawndale, police say
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Woman, 22, shot in Bronzeville backyard, police say
Some iPhones show alerts after battery replacement that could confuse consumers
Illinois woman found fatally shot on I-65
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Show More
Fallen members of Illinois National Guard honored in Kankakee
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating recovers in hospital, family says
America's 'sweetest' race brings 40K runners to Chicago
Man charged after police chase through NW Indiana
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
More TOP STORIES News