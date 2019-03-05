Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, still cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, breezy and still very cold Tuesday night. Lows in the single digits.

Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 28, Low: 13

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow late. High: 29, Low: 22

Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 38, Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix, rain late. High: 46, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with wintry mix. High: 01, Low: 25

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 30, Low: 26

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36, Low: 24



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
