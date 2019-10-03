Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday. Overnight rain ends early. Highs in the mid-60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 66, Low: 46
Friday: Sunny and cool with morning lake showers. High: 58, Low: 50
Saturday: Cool with shower and storms later in the day. High: 62, Low: 54
Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 65, Low: 48
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with drizzle. High: 58, Low: 45
Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 65, Low: 48
Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 70, Low: 52
