Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday. Overnight rain ends early. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 66, Low: 46

Friday: Sunny and cool with morning lake showers. High: 58, Low: 50

Saturday: Cool with shower and storms later in the day. High: 62, Low: 54

Sunday: Mostly sunny and drying out. High: 65, Low: 48

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with drizzle. High: 58, Low: 45

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High: 65, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and very nice. High: 70, Low: 52



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
