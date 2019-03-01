WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, with flurries Saturday

The latest seven day foreast from our ABC 7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy, breezy and flurries Saturday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 18

Sunday: Snow showers south of the city. High: 21, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 1

Tuesday: Sunny and still cold. High: 18, Low: 8

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 25, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 27

Friday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 24

