Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday night, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Tuesday: Windy with scattered rain and snow. Temps fall during afternoon. High: 41, Low: 19
Wednesday: Sunny and much colder. High: 24, Low: 14

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still cold. High: 28, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 32, Low: 27

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 30, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 26

