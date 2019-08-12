Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, brief showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, brief showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68: Mostly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 84, Low: 67: Partly cloudy, humid. High: 82, Low: 66: Mostly sunny, brief storms in the evening. High: 81, Low: 62: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 58: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64: Hot and hazy. High: 89, Low: 67