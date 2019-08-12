Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, brief showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, brief showers overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with storms in the evening. High: 84, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid. High: 82, Low: 66
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brief storms in the evening. High: 81, Low: 62
Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 58
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64
Saturday: Hot and hazy. High: 89, Low: 67
