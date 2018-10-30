Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy but dry on Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy but dry on Halloween with highs nearing 60.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry for trick-or-treaters. High: 57, Low: 41
Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 39
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers late. High: 49, Low: 37
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 52, Low: 44
Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 44
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain. High: 54, Low: 45
Tuesday: Rain likely. High: 54, Low: 34
