WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy but dry on Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy but dry on Halloween with highs nearing 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry for trick-or-treaters. High: 57, Low: 41

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers late. High: 49, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 52, Low: 44

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain. High: 54, Low: 45

Tuesday: Rain likely. High: 54, Low: 34


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa track headed for Mexico; now Category 5
More Weather
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
Local companies could fool customers using stock images, familiar brand names
Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues
Target closing South Side stores in Chatham, Morgan Park
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in prison after transfer
Woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Suburban Cook County sets record for early voting in 2018 midterm
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Show More
Animals get Halloween surprises at Brookfield Zoo, Shedd Aquarium
Trump's visit to Pittsburgh in wake of synagogue shooting met with protests
Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics in tweets
IL health dept. reminds ambulance workers they must report felony convictions
More News