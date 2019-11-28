Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly but dry Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly, but dry Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 34

Friday: Scattered rain late. High: 40, Low: 35

Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 44, Low: 40

Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 42, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly clear and quiet. High: 39, Low: 23

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 40, Low: 28




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds cause power outages, damage as holiday travel gets underway
Activists raise questions over death of suspected shoplifter at Lakeview Jewel-Osco
Prosecutors say lies by deputy court clerk kept Dorothy Brown from being charged
Local chef shares his version of Thanksgiving dinner
'I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence," Lightfoot says about death of UIC student
Local Thanksgiving events: 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turkey Trot, more
How to choose the right charity
Show More
Illinois state senator under investigation for possible bribery resigns
Man's body found in dead Utah woman's freezer
Man charged in murder of missing South Side woman denied bail
Taxi driver crashes after being robbed near Streeterville
River North bar ordered to preserve evidence in alleged sex assault case
More TOP STORIES News