Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 34

Friday: Scattered rain late. High: 40, Low: 35

Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 44, Low: 40

Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 42, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly clear and quiet. High: 39, Low: 23

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 40, Low: 28




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds cause power outages, damage as holiday travel gets underway
Activists raise questions over death of suspected shoplifter at Lakeview Jewel-Osco
Prosecutors say lies by deputy court clerk kept Dorothy Brown from being charged
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Rev. Clay Evans, Chicago pastor and civil rights leader, dead at 94
'I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence," Lightfoot says about death of UIC student
Illinois state senator under investigation for possible bribery resigns
Show More
Man charged in murder of missing South Side woman denied bail
Taxi driver crashes after being robbed near Streeterville
CPS teacher absences spike on first strike make-up day
River North bar ordered to preserve evidence in alleged sex assault case
Remains confirmed as UFC fighters' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard
More TOP STORIES News