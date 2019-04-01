Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild Monday. High temp of 50.

Tuesday: Breezy with patchy light rain. High: 54, Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 56, Low: 38

Thursday: Showers late. High: 45, Low: 37

Friday: Clearing. High: 55, Low: 40

Saturday Warmer. High: 64, Low: 50

Sunday: Warmest day this season. High: 68, Low: 50

Monday: Nice. High: 63, Low: 45



