Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild Monday. High temp of 50.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Breezy with patchy light rain. High: 54, Low: 35: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 56, Low: 38: Showers late. High: 45, Low: 37: Clearing. High: 55, Low: 40Warmer. High: 64, Low: 50: Warmest day this season. High: 68, Low: 50: Nice. High: 63, Low: 45