Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cold Monday night. Lows range from the high teens in the north to the high 20s in the south.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 33, Low: 20

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 35, Low: 22

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert: Snow through midday, windy, cold. High: 26, Low: -2

Friday: Sunny, coldest day of the season for Valentine's Day. High: 17, Low: 8

Saturday: Partly cloudy, light snow late. High: 33, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 33

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High: 43, Low: 34



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
