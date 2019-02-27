WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold night

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold but clouds give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures drop into single digits.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 18

Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 35, Low: 25

Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 30, Low: 13

Sunday: Sunny and frigid. High: 17, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 1

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 17, Low: 7

Wednesday: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 25, Low: 14

