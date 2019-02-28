WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and cold overnight, with lows in the mid-teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 35, Low: 23

Saturday: Cold, windy with flurries in the morning. High: 32, Low: 15

Sunday: Snow showers south of the city. High: 17, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 1

Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 7

Wednesday: Clear, and still cold. High: 26, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow. High: 28, Low: 20

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Feb. 26, 1919: The Grand Canyon becomes a national park
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
More Weather
Top Stories
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet identified
Measles exposure possible at Midway Airport, Delnor Hospital
No bail for teen charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Amtrak signal issues near Union Station snarl evening commute
Illinois property taxes are 2nd highest in the country, report finds
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle signal bruising battle in 5 weeks to mayoral runoff
Gap to split into 2, with Old Navy gaining independence
4-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in Aurora townhouse fire
Show More
Chicago film, TV production industry marks record-breaking year
WATCH: Man opens fire on busy street in front of children in NYC
Zoning committee approves new West Side police, fire training center
New HBO documentary re-examines Michael Jackson child sex abuse allegations
More News