WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold, snow showers Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC 7 weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday with snow showers at times. Highs in the 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 24

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow to a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 17

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 16

Friday: Cloudy with evening snow. High: 30, Low: 18

Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 24, Low: 3

Sunday: Sunny and very cold. High: 13, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny, cold. High: 19, Low: 8

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Strong wind warning issued for area Sunday, up to 65 mph gusts possible
Rare snowfall seen in cities across Southern California
More Weather
Top Stories
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Doctors, experts warn of serious injuries to kids at trampoline parks
Man, 22, shot on Far South Side
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?
Food truck explosion rocks Oregon neighborhood
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Last day for early voting
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Show More
'Bachelor' Colton visits his final 4 women's hometowns
Home care worker charged with murder of elderly Homewood man
SW side residents could end longtime alderman Ed Burke's run for re-election
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
WATCH: 7-year-old boy with one arm hits home run
More News