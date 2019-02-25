Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold, snow showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday with snow showers at times. Highs in the 20s.
Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 24
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow to a wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 17
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 16
Friday: Cloudy with evening snow. High: 30, Low: 18
Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 24, Low: 3
Sunday: Sunny and very cold. High: 13, Low: -1
Monday: Sunny, cold. High: 19, Low: 8
