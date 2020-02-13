Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold with light snow Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, cold with light snow to the south Wednesday. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cold, light snow to the south. High: 42, Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mainly dry. High: 46, Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow mix to the south. High: 47, Low: 34

Saturday: Sunny, milder. High: 57, Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and a lake breeze. High: 56, Low: 32

Monday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 58, Low: 44

Tuesday: Sunny, mild and nice. High: 65, Low: 47



