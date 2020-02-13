Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. High: 36, Low: 17

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 9

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 15

Friday: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25

Saturday: Mild, still dry. High: 47, Low: 30

Sunday: Mild, warm temperatures by the lake. High: 49, Low: 34

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow mix. High: 37, Low: 30



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump deploys Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Chicago
3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines at Jackson stop
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Starved Rock killer, 80, to be released decades after 1960 triple-killing
Woman, 33, charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old boy
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for entire Chicago area overnight
Guns, ammo confiscated from car at United Center before NBA All-Star Game
Show More
After Illinois attack by Russian hackers in 2016, feds spotlight state in 2020
Pediatric cancer patients surprised with dream trip to Cubs' spring training
Bronzeville woman loses more than $2K in secret shopper scam
Foxx says Smollett case shouldn't define her record as Cook Co. State's Attorney
Metra Electric schedule changes coming, rider input wanted
More TOP STORIES News