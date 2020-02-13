Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5940796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. High: 36, Low: 17: Sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 9: Sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 15: Sunny and warming up. High: 38, Low: 25: Mild, still dry. High: 47, Low: 30: Mild, warm temperatures by the lake. High: 49, Low: 34: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow mix. High: 37, Low: 30