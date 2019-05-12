Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cool, dry Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, cool and dry Sunday. Possible evening showers. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 55, Low: 42

Monday: Still cool. High: 59, Low: 38

Tuesday: Warmer. High: 68, Low: 51

Wednesday: Brief showers. High: 74, Low: 50

Thursday: Evening storms. High: 76, Low: 63

Friday: Warm and summer like. High: 82, Low: 65

Saturday: Warm. High: 84, Low: 67


