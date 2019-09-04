Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cool overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, cool overnight. Lows in the mid-50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 76, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny with some brief showers. High: 74, Low: 57

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers late. High: 77, Low: 59

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 69, Low: 61

Monday: Rain ends early, then mostly sunny. High: 76, Low: 65

Tuesday: Warmer with some brief storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Wednesday: Humid, possible storms. High: 87, Low: 70



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot's Twitter spat with Sen. Cruz over Chicago crime continues
EF-1 tornado touches down near Waukegan, NWS confirms
Stepmother charged after girl's body found in shed behind home
Vaping illness epidemic has IL advocates, lawmakers considering possible ban
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Smollett lawyers: Actor unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
Man arrested in 1978 cold case murder
Show More
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Woman accused of human trafficking, baby found in bag
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
Trump clings to idea Alabama faced big threat from Dorian
'Smile packs' bring joy to pediatric patients
More TOP STORIES News