Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler, light wind off lake Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake Saturday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy, cooler by the lake, rain late. High: 66, Low: 54

Sunday: Breezy with showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 49

Monday: Stray shower early then clearing. High: 59, Low: 48

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 68, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 70, Low: 55

Friday: Warm and very nice. High: 78, Low: 59


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State remains on track to move to next reopening phase; GOP lawmakers lash out
Chatham coronavirus testing site opens Saturday
Crews search DuPage River in Winfield for missing woman with autism
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Wrigley Field organist serenades neighborhood missing baseball during COVID-19
2 men shot in Englewood
Show More
Woman injured after argument leads to hit-and-run in Lakeview
McHenry allows restaurants to set up tables for take-out food in parking lots
Mayor Lightfoot warns churches who plan to defy Illinois' stay-at-home order
What to know about Illinois' 90,369 COVID-19 cases
Nearly half of Illinois COVID-19 deaths linked to long-term care facilities
More TOP STORIES News