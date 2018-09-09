Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, dangerous conditions on the lake

Partly cloudy and warmer on Monday. Highs in 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly sunny and mild. High: 74, Low: 53Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 59Sunny and warm, cooler lakeside. High: 83, Low: 63Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 67Isolated storms High: 84, Low: 65Warmer by the lake. High: 81, Low: 62Brief showers. High: 83, Low: 60