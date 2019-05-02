Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, drizzle early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with drizzle early Thursday night. Lows in the low- to mid-40s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 42
Saturday Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly sunny and finally warmer. High: 72, Low: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 66, Low: 54
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 52
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, more rain. High: 58, Low: 45
Thursday: Partly sunny, but rain lingers. High: 57, Low: 46
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News