Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, few brief showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a few brief showers on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy with showers. High: 61, Low: 48
Monday: Snow at night. High: 48, Low: 26
Tuesday: Overcast with morning snow. High: 34, Low: 24
Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 35, Low: 28
Thursday: Clouds, increasingly dry. High: 44, Low: 33
Friday: Late rain. High: 40, Low: 29
Saturday: Mild. High: 42, Low: 32
