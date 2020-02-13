Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, few light showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, few light showers Monday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny and warm, more humid. High: 92, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 82, Low: 61

Friday: Sunny and warm, possible storm. High: 85, Low: 59

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 53

Sunday: Showers at night. High: 69, Low: 54



