Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, flurries end overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, with flurries ending overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 35, Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 19

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 35, Low: 18

Wednesday: Snow late. High: 35, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow ends early. High: 31, Low: 6

Friday: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 21, Low: -1

Saturday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 33, Low: 25




