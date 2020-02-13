Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, flurries toward daybreak. Lows in the mid-30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, showers late. High: 65, Low: 46
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler lakeside. High: 56, Low: 39
Friday: Mostly sunny, rain late. High: 52, Low: 42
Saturday: Overcast, chilly, periods of rain. High: 49, Low: 39
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chillier by the lake. High: 57, Low: 32
Monday: Sunny and dry, lake breeze. High: 60, Low: 42
Tuesday: Sunny, chilly and quiet. High: 63 Low: 45
