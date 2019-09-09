Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, humid Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Monday after early light rain. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Warmer. High: 77, Low: 69: Warm with brief storms. High: 88, Low: 68: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 70: Hot. High: 85, Low: 72: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 79, Low: 57: Partly sunny, low humidity. High: 76, Low: 59: Slightly warmer. High: 82, Low: 63