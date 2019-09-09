Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, humid Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy Monday after early light rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Warmer. High: 77, Low: 69

Tuesday: Warm with brief storms. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Thursday: Hot. High: 85, Low: 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 79, Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny, low humidity. High: 76, Low: 59

Sunday: Slightly warmer. High: 82, Low: 63



