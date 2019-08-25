Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Sunday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant on Sunday, with afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with afternoon clouds. High: 79, Low: 66

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Morning showers. High: 73, Low: 58



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
