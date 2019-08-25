Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Sunday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant on Sunday, with afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with afternoon clouds. High: 79, Low: 66
Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 80, Low: 60
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 58
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 61
Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 76, Low: 59
Saturday: Morning showers. High: 73, Low: 58
