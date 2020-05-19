Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Monday night. Lows in the upper-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 65, Low: 52

Wednesday: Sunny, dry. High: 68, Low: 52

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 71, Low: 53

Friday: Stay showers possible. High: 73, Low: 55

Saturday: Mostly clear, dry. High: 78, Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, a few storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Warm with a few showers, storms. High: 80, Low: 60


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
