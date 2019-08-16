Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, isolated storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with isolated storms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with morning storms likely. High: 85, Low: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with storms late. High: 87, Low: 70

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 79, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78, Low: 60

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 62



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Plant dumps cyanide into Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down Indiana Dunes
Actress from northern suburb stars in 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'
Video shows moments before toddler fatally struck in Houston parking lot
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Woman robs 2 banks in one day: FBI
Customs computers outage causes delays at airports nationwide
Show More
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Chicago gun seizures outrank NY, LA combined, police say
Weight Watchers app geared towards kids sparks debate
Couple accused of faking birth, death of baby
More TOP STORIES News