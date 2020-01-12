Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, late snow Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with some light snow at night Sunday. Highs in the lower 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 27: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 39, Low: 28: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 43, Low: 22: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 40, Low: 26: Cold, dry. High: 29, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 34, Low: 32: Wintry mix early. High: 35, Low: 12